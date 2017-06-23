Wait what? Rocky to kill Shivangi and marry Ruchika in the final episode of Naagin 2 – View Pics

Naagin 2‘s final episode will air this weekend and you will be shocked to know that the popular show is going to end with Ruchika aka Shesha (Adaa Khan) and Rocky’s (Karanveer Bohra) wedding. Shivangi (Mouni Roy) will be killed by Rocky. She will die with an unfulfilled desire in her heart. Yamini will happily accept Shesha as her daughter-in-law after Shivangi’s death. Check out the wedding pics of Shesha and Rocky.

Naagin 3 will be a revenge drama like Karz where Shivangi’s lookalike will come back to avenge her death. Shesha and Rocky will be shown married with kids and family and this new girl will enter. She will be none other than Shivangi who will take her revenge from Shesha and Yamini.

Ekta Kapoor and her team has already started working on the script of Naagin 3. This time Ekta will be getting new faces for the show while a few members from the previous shows will be retained. Mouni Roy will surely feature in Naagin 3 .Currently Ekta is busy with Chandrakanta.