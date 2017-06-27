Rohan Mehra joins the cast of Sasural Simar Ka

While many long-running shows are under the scanner, Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka continues to have a reasonably steady run. The latest actor to join the show is Rohan Mehra. He will be back on the daily soap scene after exiting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai last year. He played the role of Naksh, which is now being played by Rishi Dev. In Sasural Simar Ka, he will play Sameer, an NRI character. (Also Read: Rohan Mehra wants to see on-screen mother Hina Khan and Bigg Boss buddie Lopamudra Raut in the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8)

A source told The Times of India, “Sasural Simar Ka’ will be changing gears and the focus will now be on the younger generation. Rohan will be seen playing the male protagonist Sameer, who is an NRI from London and his entry will result in a love triangle between him and Simar’s (Keerti Gaekwad) daughters Anjali (Vaishali Thakkar) and Sanjana (Krissann Barretto). The makers have decided to introduce the new generation to infuse a new life into this long-running show.” The lead actress was replaced this year when Dipika Kakar bid adieu to the role of Simar after being on the show for five long years. She was replaced by Keerti Gaekwad.

Rohan confirmed the news to the paper. He said, “Yes, I am going to be a part of ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. After ‘Yeh Rishta’ and ‘Bigg Boss’ I wanted to do something different and when ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ came my way, I lapped it up immediately since it seems to be a good role and different from the ones I have played so far.” Post his exit from Bigg Boss 10, he has been working on his body to get a better physique. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…