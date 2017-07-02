Rohan Mehra to play a negative role in Sasural Simar Ka

After his stint in Bigg Boss 10, Rohan Mehra has bagged a role in Sasural Simar Ka.When asked why he opted for an ongoing show instead of a new one, he says, “It doesn’t matter if it’s an already established show or a new show, what matters is the character and role. My character Sameer is an NRI and the main protagonist in the show and the story from now on will revolve around him. Having said that, there are pros which come with an already established show including that of having an established audience and a long running brand.” What appealed to him about the character are the shades of grey. “He is part of a love triangle with different shades to his character. As an actor what more could one ask for,” he quips. Rohan, who was popular as Naksh of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, before he became a part of Bigg Boss says his life changed after the show. “The show gave people a glimpse into Rohan Mehra’s life. Now, when I go out, people recognise me as Rohan. Not only here, but also abroad as both Indians and foreigners were recognising and calling me by my name,” he says proudly.

Rohan confirmed the news to the another newspaper. He said, "Yes, I am going to be a part of 'Sasural Simar Ka'. After 'Yeh Rishta' and 'Bigg Boss' I wanted to do something different and when 'Sasural Simar Ka' came my way, I lapped it up immediately since it seems to be a good role and different from the ones I have played so far." Post his exit from Bigg Boss 10, he has been working on his body to get a better physique.