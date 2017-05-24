Rohan Mehra wants to see on-screen mother Hina Khan and Bigg Boss buddie Lopamudra Raut in the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Rohan Mehra wants to see his on-screen mother Hina Khan and his friend Lopamudra Raut in the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, which kick-started today in Spain. In an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife’s Hindi reporter, Rohan revealed that he wants Hina to win the show. When asked about Lopamudra, he said he wants to see her in the finale with Hina!

Rohan shares a great rapport with Hina. They may have played mother-son in their show, but they are great friends off-screen. The gorgeous actress had even come to Bigg Boss 10 to meet him in one of the episodes. On the other hand, Lopa was one of the very few contestants whom Rohan was close to in the house. Even after he got evicted, he urged his fans to vote for Lopa. So it’s no surprise that the young actor wants the best for these two ladies.

KK8, which will air on television by July, boasts of names like Hina Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma, Geeta Phogat, Lopamudra Raut, Manveer Gurjar, Shantanu Maheshwari, Shiny Doshi, Monica Dogra and Shibani Dandekar. While we hope that Rohan’s wish comes true, we can’t say who will emerge as the final winner. It’s too early to bid on anyone as you never know how will each of these celebrities perform under pressure. However, host Rohit Shetty feels wrestler Geeta Phogat will give a tough fight to all the television celebrities and we totally agree with him.