Rohit Shetty while talking about Golmaal Again: Didn’t want to cheat audience with bad story

Director Rohit Shetty, who unveiled the trailer of his much-awaited Golmaal Again here on Friday, says it took him long to come up with a new movie under the Golmaal franchise because he didn’t want to cheat the audience with a bad story.

Asked why it took him seven years to bring the fourth “Golmaal” film, Shetty told the media: “We were waiting for the right story. We didn’t want to cheat the audience with a bad story under the ‘Golmaal’ brand. So we worked hard to crack this story and when it finally happened, we made the film.”

The trailer launch event was attended by Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Parineeti Chopra and Prakash Raj.

With very few films being a box office success these days, there are few comedy commercial films being made and only a few directors who dabble in the genre.

Rohit quipped: “Why do you want to increase my competition? It’s good that there are very few like Sajid-Farhad, myself and David Dhawan. We are enough.”

Actor Arshad Warsi, who has been a part of comedy films, said making comedy entertainers is difficult.

“The fact is that it’s not easy to make comedy films. And that’s the truth. A lot of people attempt it and fail miserably. Very few have managed to make good comedy films. It’s not easy to write it… Everyone thinks if you can crack a few jokes, you can write a comedy film. But it’s quite the opposite,” said the Jolly LLB actor.

“Golmaal Again” will release on Diwali next month.