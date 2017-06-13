Roja actress Madhoo all set to make her television comeback with Star Plus’ magnum opus Aarambh

Madhoo, most popular for her role of a simple village girl in Mani Ratnam’s Roja (1992), is all set to make her television comeback with Star Plus’ magnum opus Aarambh. She will play the role of a Dravidian queen and Devasena’s (to be played by another South actress Karthika Nair) mother. It’s being said that her role will be on the lines of Baahubali’s Sivagami (which was played by Ramya Krishnan).

“Madhoo will be part of the Dravidan clan that followed the principles of a matriarchal society. Her character will be of a strong queen who would cross all boundaries to protect her kingdom and people. She will also be seen enacting some action scenes,” a source told an entertainment portal. Talking about her character Madhoo said in a statement, “Yes, it is a dynamic role. I will be playing a queen who takes control over her kingdom. Ramya is my best friend and I am happy that I am playing a similar character on TV.”

Madhoo has earlier appeared in TV shows like Devi and Mann Mein Hai Vishwaas. She was roped in for Aarambh by friend Goldie Behl, who is directing the show. “Goldie and his wife Sonali (Bendre) are good friends, so I had no apprehensions about joining their team. Also, my character is well-defined; it has a proper beginning and end, unlike some roles that undergo illogical twists and turns. More importantly, when it comes to TV shows, their hectic schedule scares you. But here, it was not at all the way I feared it would be,” Madhoo told Times of India.

A weekend show, Aarambh, also marks the comeback of veteran actress Tanuja. The show will feature Rajniesh Duggal, Karthika Nair, Tej Sapru, Vipul Gupta, Tarun Khanna and Hanssa Singh. Written by Baahubali writer K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, the show will depict the clash between two clans – The Dravidians and Aryans. The fantasy drama will premiere on television on 24th June at 9 pm on Star Plus.