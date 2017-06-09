Ronit Roy and Mona Singh to star in Ekta Kapoor’s web-series written by Neena Gupta

After Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, soap queen Ekta Kapoor is reuniting two of her other favourite actors Ronit Roy and Mona Singh on the web with a show called ‘Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai’. The show has been written by actress Neena Gupta who has conceptualized the show with Ekta Kapoor. The show will be produced by Shristi Behl and Ekta will launch it as web series on ALT Balaji. Ronit Roy is popularly referred to as the Amitabh Bachchan of TV as he is one of the most senior most TV actors who is still in the business. This would be Ronit Roy’s web debut and his first pairing with Mona Singh. In fact, Ekta wanted to bring the story and the pair on TV but felt that web is a much better space to showcase mature content. We notice the K factor on this show as well.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai will mark the comeback of actress and director Neena Gupta as a writer after a long time after Saans. This is a show about a matured couple played by Mona and Ronit. After ‘Kar Le Tu Bhi Mohhabat’ with Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, this would also be pushing the envelope with its matured content. Meanwhile Ekta Kapoor is also gearing up to launch her Chandrakanta next week on Colors and also a couple of new web shows. This week Ekta also celebrated her birthday with a party for her friends and family. Ronit Roy last fiction show was ‘Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar’ and Adalaat -2 on Sony TV. He also did a small cameo in Anil Kapoor ‘s 24 season 2. But for last one year he has been busy doing films like Kaabil and Machine. ‘Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai’ would be his debut in the world of web series after career of 25 years in the TV and film industry. (ALSO READ: Ekta Kapoor chooses a close-knit affair involving family and friends over a lavish birthday bash – View pics)

Mona Singh popular as the iconic ‘Jassi’ of the TV show ‘Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi’ has been active on TV for last few years. She was last seen as Paridhi in Ekta Kapoor ‘s ‘Kavach..Kaali Shaktiyon Se’ on Colors TV with Vivek Dahiya. The show replaced Naagin 1 and after a initial good start failed to get the TRPs. After doing a regressive show Mona is thrilled to be doing something new on web. She will be playing a progressive Punjabi girl on the show. Most of Mona’s fiction work is limited to shows like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi, Radha Ki Betiyaan, Kya Hua Tera Vaada, Itna karo Na Mujhe Pyaar and Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do. She is one of TV’s top-rated actresses.

After winning Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa Season 2 she also hosted many reality shows and award functions. Mona made her debut in the blockbuster ‘3 Idiots’ with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan but her career failed to take off. The digital space is opening new avenues for actors and it needs to be seen how Mona and Ronit will fare as a couple in the matured show that Neena Gupta is creating.