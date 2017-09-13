Ronit Roy should go to JAIL for doing lots of retakes, say Farhan Akhtar and Diana Penty

Farhan Akhtar and Diana Penty will be back on the big screen with Lucknow Central. In the film Farhan is playing one of the convicts in the jail, the other four with him are Deepak Dobriyal, Inaamulhaq, Rajesh Sharma and Gippy Grewal. So I asked Farhan Akhtar and Diana Penty, if in real life they had to send these Bollywood celebs in jail, mainly their costars from the film. When asked about Deepak Dobriyal, Farhan said that he should be jailed for “Over improvisation”, while Diana Penty said he should be jailed for his “comic timing”, she further explained, “No I am saying because it’s good.”

Then I asked Farhan what Diana Penty should be jailed for? He was reluctant at first and then asked Diana herself what she'd like to be jailed for…She said, "I would like to avoid it if possible." But then she asked me, "what do you think?"

Afterwards when I asked them about, Gippy Grewal, he said, “Gippy Grewal could go to jail for spitting water in my food.” However he later added, “In the film”.

The I asked him about Ritesh Sidhwani. He said jokingly that he should go to jail for being his accomplice. Then talking about Inaamulhaq, Farhan Akhtar said that he should be jailed for stealing limelight or at least trying to do so…

Finally, about Ronit Roy, Farhan asked Diana that she should answer this considering they shot for a lot of scenes. Diana was a bit reluctant in answering the question and in return asked Farhan that he should answer this. Farhan replied that he should be jailed for doing a lot of retakes.

Lucknow Central is slated for a September 15, 2017 release.

