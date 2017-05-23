Roop Durgapal talks about why it’s totally cool for women to flaunt their bikinis on social media

Roop Durgapal has played a lot of grey shade characters in quite a few TV shows. She was seen in Swaragini as Laksh’s wife Kaavya and in Balika Vadhu as Sanchi Kabra. She was also seen as Dev’s fiance, Natasha, in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Not that she hasn’t played any positive roles but the actress is popular for her negative roles. And she enjoys it a lot, too. Roop recently broke the internet after she posted pictures of her in bikini when she was holidaying in Thailand. The saree clad onscreen vamp suddenly transformed into a sexy siren and the internet just couldn’t accept it. She faced a lot of criticism on social media for the same.

But the actress doesn’t give a damn about it. She told TOI,” I had gone on a holiday to Thailand and at a private beach I posed in a bikini. I don’t know if I would want to wear it on screen though.” When quizzed about why she shared the picture on social media when it was a private vacation, she said,” Well, don’t I have a right to wear a bikini and show off? If actors can show their abs, why can’t women show their bikini bods?” We totally agree with her here! (ALSO READ: After Nia Sharma and Roop Durgapal, now Rishina Kandhari’s bikini pic is going VIRAL)

Check out the pictures right here.

A post shared by SirfRoop ⭐ (@roop_durgapal) on Apr 30, 2017 at 2:50am PDT

🙄 A post shared by SirfRoop ⭐ (@roop_durgapal) on Apr 29, 2017 at 4:01am PDT

One word, HOT! Why would anyone have a problem with that? Well, coming back to Roop, the actress will soon be seen in &TV’s Waaris in a negative role. She will play the third wheel in Raj and Mannu’s life. The actress says,” It’s better to play negative lead roles than portray just any other character on the show. On TV, you can either play the lead role or a vamp and the latter today has many shades.” We can’t wait to see her back on the small screen!

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.