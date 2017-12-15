Rs 1.40 lakh! Katrina Kaif’s fashion outing was definitely not worth the money spent on it

Fashion doesn’t seem to make sense anymore. Or at least, that’s what we, as commoners, feel. In a fashion-riddled industry, where every celeb tries to outdo each other in the style game, do our celebs and their stylists really forget to opt for sensible outfits? We have nothing against our beloved celebs who are willing to shell a huge amount on a couture outfit. But spending an exorbitant amount on something that doesn’t even justify the price is sheer foolishness. And Katrina Kaif is the latest celeb to join the bandwagon. We were recently upset with Kareena Kapoor Khan for shelling around Rs 5 lakh on her outfit which didn’t justify the amount and Kat is no different. Also Read: Is Katrina Kaif’s T-shirt message ‘Nevertheless she persisted’ an answer to all her detractors?

Slaying varied styles every time she steps out, Katrina Kaif began her career as a model and then dabbled in acting and dancing. Blessed with an enviable and toned physique, coupled with a striking face and dancing prowess, Katrina attained the undeniable and famed tag of being Bollywood’s numero uno dancer. Though her style game is rarely appreciated these days, there are times when she stuns us completely and we mean in a good way. Katrina belongs to those rare breed of celebs who can opt for anything elegant in this world but she chooses to settle for ordinary always. Take her recent fashion outing for example. Katrina attended the book launch with her Tiger Zinda Hai co-star, Salman Khan, wearing separates from the house of Prabal Gurung. The slogan T-shirt which reads ‘Nevertheless she persisted’ costs a whopping Rs 12,500 in Indian currency and let’s not even focus on the skirt. The carwash skirt with rings from the same designer will easily fetch you Rs 1,28,000 in INR. So the total cost of something as blah as Kat’s outfit goes up to Rs 1,40,000 INR. Now, that’s a big amount and we would think about a zillion times before spending on something as basic as this. We agree slogan t-shirts are in trend but paying 12K for such T-shirt doesn’t make you look smart. Also Read: What Salman Khan did on seeing Katrina Kaif CRYING proves he can do anything for her

Not that we expect Katrina Kaif to opt for anything that’s basic and pocket friendly. She’s the top reigning actress in Bollywood and promoting her movie with an equally top notch actor. She has to put her best fashion foot forward and settling for anything ordinary just doesn’t seem nice. But instead of focusing on the price, had she made a point to concentrate on the design and style of the attire, then it would have made so much more sense. Anyways, here’s hoping Katrina Kaif doesn’t repeat the same mistake again in future.