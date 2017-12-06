Rs 1 Lakh! Even Santa Claus won’t be able to gift you the black tote that Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is seen carrying

Shahid Kapoor’s lady, Mira Rajput, is a lady of fine taste. It’s always a delight to see her step out flaunting chic wear that are nothing less than a treat for sore eyes. Regaling us endlessly with her cute chemistry with beau, cuter-than-ever selfies with her little bundle of joy, Misha, who just turned one, and an unarguably classy style game, Mira Rajput is a stunner and a fashion idol for many. She hails from Delhi and that explains her stylish demeanour. When this star wife isn’t making heads turn with her sartorial fashion choices, she’s busy making some casual yet stunning appearances, which, mind you, can burn a hole in your pockets. Mira’s fashion choices are distinctly superior and she’s very picky when it comes to her wardrobe. She isn’t someone who will make do with anything average and her choices are as royal as her personality. Also Read: Mira Rajput turns muse for Shahid Kapoor and takes our breath away – view pic

Mira Rajput’s personal wardrobe is full of designer labels, which range from Manish Malhotra couture ensembles to Anita Dongre’s creations. She’s a woman of substance and someone with an eye for detail. So it’s an established fact that her choices will come with a very heavy price tag. This yummy mummy of B-town was recently snapped at the airport sans her hubby or daughter Misha. While the actress kept her #OOTD extremely casual in a grey sweater, black jeans with matching boots, it was her handbag that grabbed our attention. Yes, the Christian Louboutin black tote that Mrs Kapoor was carrying will cost you a bomb and we mean it. The Cabata black leather shopper is printed with Christian’s hand-drawn ‘Loubitag’ embellishment, reading “With love, Christian Louboutin,” and finished with signature stud detailing and it costs a whopping Rs 1 Lakh in Indian currency. To top that, the new design by the brand isn’t even available yet and you have to pre-book it to get a timely delivery. That’s a bit too much right? Spending a fortune on a mere tote bag is so unreasonable. But then again, she’s the wife of one of Bollywood’s top reigning actors and staying stylish and chic is a part of it. As for us, we don’t even think Santa Claus would be able to afford to gift it to us. After all, in Rs 1 Lakh, he may be able to gift something substantial to 10 of us and keep everyone happy, no?

In recent times, Mira Rajput Kapoor has modeled herself int o a fashion conscious contemporary woman, whose stylish offerings have been in total sync with all things modish. Her look book since the day she got married to today has evolved drastically and we’re sure she’ll keep polishing it everyday.