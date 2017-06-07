Rs 1106 crore! That’s how much Aamir Khan’s Dangal has earned in China alone

Is there no stopping Dangal in China? The country seems to be obsessed with Aamir Khan‘s wrestling drama. Even after spending more than a month at the box office, it is refusing to slow down. The film is still earning good money at the box office despite the release of many other films. There was Pirates Of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales and now Wonder Woman to contest with it, but even then Dangal is running well in China. It is simply magical. Who would have thought a different country will bring in more money for an Indian film than its own nation. The film, as of now, has earned a massive Rs 1106.25 crore at the box office there! (Also read: Aamir Khan’s Dangal beats Vin Diesel-Deepika Padukone’s Return Of Xander Cage at China box office)

Yes, that definitely is unbelievable. We can’t say it enough times that Aamir Khan is simply a genius. He took a relevant Indian social issue and made it into an international concern. China found it so akin to their society that they are watching it again and again. The fact that it shows the triumph of two girls on an international platform after fighting all odds thanks to their relentless father, has made the country warm up to it instantly. It is continuously minting money every day. They have even extended its stay at the box office till July 4 now. Rest assured it will add more money to its kitty. Check out the latest figures right here…

#Dangal crosses ₹ 1,100 Cr Mark in #China Box office.. It took-in $1.17 M today and the total now is $171.67 M [₹ 1,106.25 Crs] — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 6, 2017

#Dangal @ WW BO GBOC (Till June 6th 2017):#China – ₹ 1,106 Crs#Taiwan – ₹ 38.5 Crs RoW – ₹ 744.5 Crs Total – ₹ 1,889 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 6, 2017

That should make us wonder as to why didn’t Dangal make more than Rs 1000 crore in India. Is it the less number of screens or the fact that audience got over the film a little too fast despite it being a socially relevant subject? Time to figure that out.