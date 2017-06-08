Rs 2 crore! That’s the cost of the massive set created for Jr NTR’S Jai Lava Kusa

Jai Lava Kusa is only getting bigger and better. As per reports on IANS, they have now built a massive set to shoot certain scenes form the second half. This massive set costs about Rs 2 crore! Yeah, it’s one grand set created for this Jr NTR film. Clearly, the makers of Jai Lava kusa are going all out to make this film one of a kind! “The set has been erected in Ramoji Film City. It’s a palace-like structure with lavish interiors. Key portion of the second half will be shot in this set, which is worth over Rs 2 crore,” a source from the film’s unit told the elading portal. Also Read; Jai Lava Kusa first look posters: Jr NTR is all set to vanquish the evil once and for all

The film right from day 1 has been one of a kind, because Jr NTR is taking on a never-before triple role! Nandamuri fans are all set to witness something explosive! Apparently he gave it a lot though before giving this script the green signal. For this powerful, challenging role, Vance Hartwell has been brought on board. He is the make-up artist known for his work on Lord of The rings and Shutter island. The actor will be required to wear prosthetic for one of his characters.

Recently, the makers released the first look posters. While the posters didn’t reveal much about his looks, it was nothing short of style and swag. Fans are now awaiting the teaser! We can’t wait to catch Jr NTR’s other look. The wait is sure going to be worth it.

The film is directed by Bobby of Sardaar Gabbar Singh. The film has been produced by Kalyanram, Jr. NTR’s brother under the NTR arts banner. The film will star two female leads – Ragini Khanna and Nivetha Thomas.

In other news, Jr NTR is all set to turn host for Bigg Boss Telugu. Reports suggest, Jr NTR remuneration is even higher than that of Chiranjeevi’s for Kaun Banega Crorepati Telugu, thus becoming the highest paid TV host down South.

