Rs 2 lakh and counting! Anushka Sharma’s pre-wedding airport look was so expensive, we wonder what her wedding ensemble will cost

Anushka Sharma is making headlines since morning and the reason is pretty obvious. If reports are to be believed, Ms Sharma will soon tie the knot with beau Virat Kohli in Milan and celebrations for the same have already began. While there was a lot of speculation around their wedding as to whether it is happening or not, we now have a clear picture. Anushka Sharma was snapped at the Mumbai airport last night with her family as they left for Italy and she was accompanied by Virat’s brother and their family pandit. Now, if you try to connect the dots, you will get a clear picture. Virushka, as the couple is fondly called, will take the vow on December 12 in Italy this year and we are sure many hearts will be broken and dreams will be shattered on this day. And while you are busy speculating what will the diva wear on her special day, we can assure you that it will be nothing ordinary. If her airport look can make our eyes pop, we can very well imagine what her wedding ensembles will cost. Also Read: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding happening for REAL! Family Pandit takes off to Italy – view HQ pics

Yes, you read it right. Anushka Sharma’s pre-wedding airport look itself costs a whopping Rs 2 Lakh 32 thousand rupees and we wonder how much she’ll spend for her special day. Ms Sharma, and soon to be Mrs Kohli, is a brand fanatic and doesn’t settle for anything ordinary. She’s a diva in real life and a designer’s darling as well. Karan Johar certainly made a poignant introduction for Anushka Sharma on his show, Koffee With Karan, when he described her as spontaneous, natural and one who always strikes a chord. She’s as bubbly in real life as she’s in reel life. A perfect example of a sophisticated lady, Anushka Sharma’s wardrobe is a delight for any woman. Feel we’re exaggerating? Let us prove you wrong. Also Read: Want to see Anushka Sharma as a bride? These 5 bridal looks of the actress can fulfill your wish

Winter is here and our stars are leaving no opportunity to flaunt their winter wardrobe. Right from Kangana Ranaut to the latest being Anushka Sharma, everyone’s busy looking ravishing in their winter wear and we have our eyes hooked on to them. For her recent airport look, the NH 10 actress opted for a light brown Burberry trench coat which would instantly strike a chord with all fashion lovers. It’s a very typical design from the brand and a must have in every girl’s winter wardrobe. The only glitch here is the cost. The Burberry trench coat costs Rs 1,22,000 in Indian currency. Now that’s a bit exorbitant for commoners like all of us, especially since winters only make a blink-and-miss appearance in the city.

Let’s concentrate on Anushka Sharma’s Gucci slippers now. The plain black slippers with floral motifs on it will cost you 49,000 INR. Yes, spending half a lakh on slippers is ridiculously outrageous for us.

Completing her chic airport look, Anushka Sharma opted for a Prada bagpack, which costs Rs 61,130. For a bagpack as simple as that, the amount is a bit sky-high, right?