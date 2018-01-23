Rs 200 crore! That’s the amount of money riding on Ranveer-Deepika-Shahid’s Padmaavat

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s controversial and highly anticipated magnum opus Padmaavat is finally hitting the screens on January 25 (Thursday) during the Republic Day weekend. The historical drama has been in the news right from its announcement till now for all the right and wrong news. Earlier the film was slated to release on December 1 in the last year but due to protests, the makers shifted it to January 25, 2018. While Padmaavat is continuously facing the backlash from the self-vigilante group, the larger than life venture is indeed a huge deal for all, who are involved with the project.

Talking about the stake of Padmaavat, the whopping amount of Rs 200 crore is riding on this Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor starrer film. As per our trade circles, the film is made on the lavish budget of Rs 180 crore including its promotional and advertising cost. Later on, the makers spend Rs 19 to 20 crore to convert their film in IMAX and 3D format. The producers have already recovered a good amount chunk through brand partners and selling satellite, streaming rights. But Padmaavat needs to collect around Rs 300 crore to become a profitable venture for exhibitors and distributors. (Also Read: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat opens to tremendous advance bookings, reveals trade expert)

Our trade experts have already predicted that Padmaavat will earn around Rs 25 to Rs 30 crore on its opening day, which will indeed a good start for the film. Since the film will also take the National holiday on January 26 (Republic Day), we are expecting it to cross the Rs 100 crore in its opening weekend itself. Apart from enjoying a solo release, Padmaavat also has two open weeks to perform and register cash at the ticket window. By looking at the current scenario, it seems that Padmaavat will turn out to be a huge money-spinner at the box office but do you think it will enter the Rs 300 crore club? Share your thoughts in the comment below.