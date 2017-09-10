Rs 25 crore! that’s the cost of the action sequences for Prabhas’ Saaho?

Saaho is easily one of the most talked about films this year and why wouldn’t it be – It stars the one and only Prabhas, the biggest south star of 2017 ( as per Bollywoodlife’s poll). He became the global icon after Baahubali’s success so now all eyes are on his next film. With Prabhas on board, Saaho was already exciting. It became a bigger project when Shraddha Kapoor joined the team. Fans were disappointed that Anushka Shetty was no loner part of the film, but they are looking forwrad to seeing Prabhas and Shraddha together. Now as per another update on Times of India, this is going to be definitely a film to watch out – turns out, the actions sequences alone might cost Rs 25 crore! Whoa! Bahaubali 2’s climax sequence cost R 30 crore. Saaho clearly is not far behind. In fact, the team has got on board – Kenny bates, a renowned stunt choreographer to plan out the sequences and stunts. The lead pair – Prabhas and Shraddha will take on a whole new avatar in this film. Also Read: Wait, What?! Shraddha Kapoor to have a double role in Prabhas’ Saaho?

Shraddha reportedly will begin training soon as these stunts are far tougher than what she has pulled off before. She will go through some rigorous training for the stunts. The Bollywood actress while speaking to Mid-day revealed she is dying to meet Baahubali. Yes, the two haven’t met yet but have kept in touch via calls and text. The two in fact have promsid to help out the other with their respective unfamiliar language. Saaho will be made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The mvoie si touted to be a furistic action film. It will be shot across Abu dhabi, Romania, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

The film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi and Mahesh Manjrekar. The movie is all set to release in 2018. Unsurprisingly, it’s already the most awaited film.

