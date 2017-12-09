Rs 3.7 lakh! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s yellow gown for Ambanis’ casual dinner costs a fortune

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is anything but basic. The actress has an impeccable taste when it comes to fashion and drops jaws every time she steps out. While one expects these B-town divas to step out in their stylish best for red carpet and events, we surely don’t expect the same when it comes to a casual get-together. We see the young lot of actresses at their casual best for these close-knit affairs and are seen donning simple attires which some of us could afford too. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan surely doesn’t fall under that category. Aish is every bit extra and leaves the fashion police stunned every time she steps out and this time was no different. Also Read: Aaradhya’s Bash: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like a queen herself as she celebrates her little princess’ 6th birthday – View HQ

The actress pulled off a Cannes look for a casual dinner and stole the limelight. Aish was seen arriving at the Ambanis residence last night, along with hubby Abhishek Bachchan. While we did not get a clear view of her attire in the pictures of her in the car, her stylist Aastha Sharma revealed her look for the night on Instagram. Aish stepped out in a long smoking bustier dress in golden casimir which was 85 per cent polyester and 15 per cent silk. This bustier gown, which is the perfect fusion of a ballroom gown and a coat, is truly a stunner. This tuxedo gown by Alexis Mabille from the Fall Winter 2017-18 collection will burn a hole in your pockets. While we are totally digging the simple-yet-elegant look of the actress, the exorbitant price makes us look away in agony. The dress costs a whopping Rs 3,73,905! Check out the pictures below:

Aishwarya is Bollywood’s Queen Bee and is doing justice to the title of Mrs Bachchan. Earlier she left everyone floored as she stepped on the red carpet of Cannes looking like a Disney princess and now wins hearts with her latest fashion outing. The actress will be next seen in Fanne Khan along with Anil Kapoor and her latest stunning outing has left us impatient for the upcoming film.