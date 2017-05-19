Rs 450 cr in 20 days, Rs 300 cr in 10 days, Rs 200 cr in 6 days – Here’s how Baahubali 2 Hindi broke and created records since its release

Baahubali 2 has turned into a case study from being just another blockbuster. That’s because when you say blockbuster, we aren’t attuned to numbers of such nature. All this while we called a Rs 300 crore+ film as that but Baahubali 2’s India nett is over Rs 900 crore. No film, not even a Khan film, has managed to earn so much. Who knew it would take a regional war epic to come up with unbelievable numbers which right now seem unattainable by other films. Records are bound to be formed when the film continues to earn so much money but it is the film’s meteoric rise that will truly stun you. (Also read: Superstars’ FAT pay cheques the real reason why Bollywood can never deliver an international blockbuster like Baahubali 2? Trade speaks)

It all started with the first day itself. The film had over 95 per cent occupancy across the country, which has never been witnessed before. Dangal itself had 80 per cent occupancy and same was the case with Sultan. Baahubali 2 even released on 8000 screens in India alone. It had earned Rs 100 crore in total from all versions on Day 1 itself. It’s very difficult to encapsulate all that here, so we will just brief you about how the Hindi version managed to create records every other day. Check out the tweets right here…

#Baahubali2 RECORDS…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2

100 cr: Day 3

150 cr: Day 4

200 cr: Day 6

250 cr: Day 8

HINDI. India biz.

contd… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2017

#Baahubali2 RECORDS…

Crossed ₹ 300 cr: Day 10

350 cr: Day 12

400 cr: Day 15

450 cr: Day 20

HINDI. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2017

Here are the latest figures of the Hindi version

#Baahubali2 [Week 3] Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 14.75 cr, Sun 17.75 cr, Mon 7.95 cr, Tue 6.95 cr, Wed 6.25 cr, Thu 6.05 cr. Total: ₹ 460 cr Nett. 👍👍👍 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2017

Yes, it certainly is an overwhelming achievement and everyone is trying to understand how a South Indian film has managed to score so much. Well, sometimes all you need is a spectacular marketing strategy and reliant Indian stories from bygone eras. We, too, can make a 300 if we wish to…But we make a Baahubali and we make it better!