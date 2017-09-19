Rs 50-60 crore, that’s how much the Kerala Industry is losing over Dileep’s arrest

On July 10, Malayalam actor Dileep was arrested for his alleged involvement in the Malayalam actress abduction case. As of yesterday, his fourth bail plea was rejected based on the prosecution’s recommendation. The actor has been located in Aluva Sub jail for more than two months. His judicial custody has been extended to September 28th. While his arrest has come as a huge shock, it can’t be denied that this arrest has also incurred a loss for the industry. As per reports on India Today, the actor had a number of projects lined up and was to produce a few of them as well. But all of them have come to grinding halt, owing to the arrest. Also Read: Malayalam actress abduction case: Dileep’s bail plea rejected again

Ramleela was set to begin promotions when the actor got arrested. The film will finally hit theatres on September 29 after a two month delay. As per the report on India Today, producers had requested for security but the court turned down the requirement. But Professor Dinkan and Kammara Sambhavam have been more affected by Dileep's absence. The former film was to be shot in 3D that would cost over Rs 12 crore. The film starred Dileep and Namitha Pramod. The movie was on its way to completion when the unfortunate arrest occurred. The film as of now is stranded with few portions yet to be shot.

As for Kammara Sambhavam, the film had gone on floors in August last year and was expected to be the big Onam release this year but ever since the arrest, there has been no news regrading this film. Two more films were in the pipeline, one in collaboration with close friend Nadir Shah and another untitled film. As aforementioned, the actor was produce a few films as well. As reported by India Today, his arrest may have incurred a loss of Rs 50-60 crore for the industry. There are two lines of though regarding Dileep’s return – some are confident that they will be able to complete their films with Dileep, while some are concerned whether their films will be accepted by the audience.