Rs 50 lakh plus! Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s wedding is one helluva grand affair – read EXCLUSIVE details!

It is a wedding weekend for the TV industry as both Bharti Singh – Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Aashka Goradia – Brent Goble are getting married over these two days. Bharti Singh’s wedding has kicked off with a pool party today at Goa. Celebs like Rithvik Dhanjani – Asha Negi, Shoaib Ibrahim – Dipika Kakar, Krushna Abhishek – Kashmera Shah, Mohit Sehgal – Sanaya Irani, Kishwer Merchantt – Suyyash Rai and others have already landed in Goa for the festivities. It seems the lady has spared no effort to make sure that guests have a blast and their needs are looked into. Here is the inside dope…(Also Read: Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa wedding: The soon-to-be bride and groom are all smiles at their Mata Ki Chowki – view HQ pics)

The venue for the pool party is Adamo The Bellus, a four-star resort near Calangute. It seems a central location was chosen so that guests would be comfortable exploring on their own if they wanted to escape the wedding revelry for a while. Transport has been arranged for them by Bharti. While the pool party and sangeet may happen here, the saat pheras will happen at the famous Marquis Beach Resort at Candolim. It is also a four star venue and is hailed as one of the best in North Goa. The poolside of Marquis is perfect for a reception. This is not all. It seems rooms have been booked in four to five resorts in Goa for her relatives and friends. (Also Read: Bharti Singh – Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s wedding starts off with bangle ceremony; Anita Hassanandani, Adaa Khan, Monalisa bless the bride-to-be)

A source said, “Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have many relatives coming for the wedding. In fact, Bharti’s family is quite big. Everyone is being housed in top quality accommodation by the comedian. She is extremely generous and is making sure everyone is well looked after. Both these resorts have great amenities and are centrally located. She must be easily spending close to Rs 50 lakh on the Goa wedding functions.” When we asked about the arrival of Kapil Sharma for Bharti’s wedding, the source said, “He might come tomorrow night or Sunday morning depending on his schedule. Everyone is very excited about Kapil.”

The couple have been together for eight years now. Haarsh is a very successful comedy writer for shows like Comedy Circus and Comedy Nights Bachao. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates…