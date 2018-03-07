Rs 8 lakh! Is that how much Priya Prakash Varrier is charging per post on Instagram?

Who knew one wink would be enough to get you money. 18-year old Priya Prakash Varrier, who became an overnight sensation with her sensuous wink in a song from her debut film Oru Adaar Love’, is now said to be charging about Rs 8 lakh per post on social media. Yes, turns out leading brands are reaching out to Priya to feature their brand on her social media feed which is currently garnering insane number of followers. Like if you remember, she even beat Kylie Jenner in the social media race by being one of the fastest celebrities to clock a million followers in a day. So that way, this is quite a profitable deal for any brand to get some visibility via Priya’s page.

From what we hear, the rate at which Priya’s popularity is soaring high, she has already surpassed quite a few south biggies in terms of earnings through social media marketing. Here, in case you are wondering about her posts then check them out below:

A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on Mar 1, 2018 at 10:38pm PST

When Priya was asked to comment on this sudden fame that she’s receiving, she said, “I feel overwhelmed. I don’t know how to express my excitement. There was an event organized at my college to celebrate the success of our song. All these are new experiences for me. I wish this support stays with me forever. ”