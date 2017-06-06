Rubina Dilaik and beau Abhinav Shukla’s Bali vacation looks nothing less than exotic – View Pics

Abhinav Shukla recently went to Jakarta, Indonesia along with a few other television celebrities for an event and then decided to stay back for some more time to explore the place. And guess who flew down to Indonesia to accompany him? His girlfriend and travel partner, Rubina Dilaik! The actress, who is garnering accolades for her portrayal of a transgender in Colors’ Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, has currently taken some time off to chill in Ubud, Bali with her boyfriend. From relaxing in a quaint villa to exploring the night life of the place, Rubina is doing it all.
Here are a few pictures from their exotic vacation –
Let’s checkout some Nightlife 😜
You don’t have to be a Fairy to live a Fairytale
Will be LIVE here today 2pm IST ! Will answer your questions which have been compiled by #rubiholics , thank you for the efforts 😘
Indonesia surely tops in my list of Favourite Countries, warm and loving people , beautiful culture , amazing terrain and weather ! And i finally tried the worlds most expensive coffee called Kopi Luwak right where the beans were being collected and roasted ! Well i can thank all my Fans and Friends for this experience ! And especially @achaprayogi ! I love Indonesia . #kopiluwak #bali #abhinavshukla
Rubina, who’s in a committed relationship with Abhinav, says the reason why they share a close bond is that they’re both travellers at heart. “We both love to explore new places, so that particular characteristic is so much imbibed in us that we believe in the beauty of the journey,” said Rubina in an earlier interview with Hindustan Times.