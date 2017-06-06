Rubina Dilaik and beau Abhinav Shukla’s Bali vacation looks nothing less than exotic – View Pics

Abhinav Shukla recently went to Jakarta, Indonesia along with a few other television celebrities for an event and then decided to stay back for some more time to explore the place. And guess who flew down to Indonesia to accompany him? His girlfriend and travel partner, Rubina Dilaik! The actress, who is garnering accolades for her portrayal of a transgender in Colors’ Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, has currently taken some time off to chill in Ubud, Bali with her boyfriend. From relaxing in a quaint villa to exploring the night life of the place, Rubina is doing it all.

Here are a few pictures from their exotic vacation – 

Travel awakens you to the Truth that LIFE IS A SPLENDID VOYAGE😃

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

Sunshine

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

Let’s checkout some Nightlife 😜

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

You don’t have to be a Fairy to live a Fairytale

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

#bali

A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) on

Mt Batur trek ! Good climb !

A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) on

Rubina, who’s in a committed relationship with Abhinav, says the reason why they share a close bond is that they’re both travellers at heart. “We both love to explore new places, so that particular characteristic is so much imbibed in us that we believe in the beauty of the journey,” said Rubina in an earlier interview with Hindustan Times.