Rubina Dilaik and Vivian Dsena’s Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki to take a new turn – read details

Colors TV’s Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is a drama that narrates a unique love story between a transgender and a man. Breaking the societal norms, this show hopes to give eunuchs a life of dignity. The love story of Rubina Dilaik aka Saumya, who plays the transgender and Vivian Dsena aka Harman is engrossing and has kept the viewers hooked with its unique narrative. They have already been through a lot of ups and downs, but still managed to be together through thick and thin. According to the latest buzz, the new twist in this love story will be the separation of the duo. (Also Read: Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Saumya gets trapped in human trafficking racket in Bangkok, Harman saves her in a Sadak style twist)

Saumya and Harman’s love will be tested with a new plot that has been developed by the makers of the show. The show will feature an Aravan Puja, which is an old tradition of the Kinnar community. As Harman has accepted Saumya after knowing the truth, he is completely against the ritual, but Saumya is ready to participate in the puja. While speaking about this to a leading daily, Rubina said, “Symbolic of a marriage to the Aravan God, the puja is a landmark ritual for the Kinnar community, where they pray to be born as women in their next birth. Saumya wants her relationship with Harman to last till eternity, but little does she know that this puja will threaten the love and respect that he has for her.” However, Harman will find out about Saumya’s participation and they will end up parting ways. We are eagerly waiting to see this upcoming plot.

Moreover, Rubina will be donning a red Benarasi saree for this sequence. This is inspired by Anushka Sharma’s reception ensemble.

Watch out this space for more deets.