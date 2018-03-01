Rumoured beau Karan Tacker wishes ‘kid’ Krystle D’Souza on her birthday

One of TV’s prettiest ladies, Krystle D’Souza turns a year older today. The girl who literally grew up in the industry has wowed us with her performances on shows like Ek Haazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan and Brahmarakshas. Friends like Ekta Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani and others have sent their wishes to the birthday girl. Considering the occasion, it is impossible that best friend and rumoured beau, Karan Tacker would not wish her. He wished in a cute manner with a post that read: Happy happy birthday kid! Shine bright like always! The picture was also one of their trips. (Also Read: Happy Birthday Krystle D’Souza: These pictures prove that TV’s Belan Wali Bahu is the ultimate fashionista)

While the two have denied being a couple, their friendship is for the world to see. The two gelled brilliantly during the shoot of Ek Haazaron Main Meri Behna Hai and have been friends since then. For many, it is like an open secret that they are dating. The two have similar tastes in life fashion, travel and movies.

Krystle is now seen as the Belan Wali Bahu on Colors. The show had a slow start but has picked up momentum. This is the actress’ foray into the sitcom space. She also launched her app last year. We wish her all the health and happiness. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates…