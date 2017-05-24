Russell Crowe, Bryan Cranston, Mia Farrow pay tribute to Sir Roger Moore

Tributes are pouring in from celebrities across the globe for former James Bond star Sir Roger Moore, who died after a short but brave battle with cancer, his family said. Moore died on Tuesday in Switzerland, his family announced on social media. “With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone,” the message shared on the actor’s official Twitter account read.

Well-known movie and television stars took to Twitter to pay their tributes.

Expressing his sadness, actor Russell Crowe wrote, “Roger Moore, loved him.”

Reacting to the death of the longest-serving James Bond star, actress Mia Farrow wrote: “Few are as kind and giving as was Roger Moore. Loving thoughts with his family and friends. He will be missed too by UNICEF.”

“Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston said: “Saddened Sir Roger Moore passed today. Had a great chat about acting and life 6 months ago. Generous and kind. RIP Mr. Bond.”

Writer-director Edgar Wright wrote: “RIP SirARoger Moore. My first Bond and one of the first actors that I loved as a kid. And a lovely, funny, warm person to boot. Farewell.”

Popular television star Kris Jenner wrote: “The ultimate James Bond. So sad to hear that Roger Moore has passed away. Thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

British actor-writer Jim Howick said: “To my first hero, Sir Roger Moore, I salute you and your work and thank you for the fun you have given me.”

Moore was the third actor to play British secret agent James Bond, in seven films released between 1973 and 1985.

He enjoyed worldwide popularity not just for his acting filmography, but also philanthropic work.