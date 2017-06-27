Ryan Reynolds kickstarts shooting of Deadpool 2 and looks like he just crashed a children’s party! View pics

Deadpool fans must be going batsh*t crazy right now because the baddest superhero has kickstarted filming the sequel to 2016’s most awesome film! Oh yes, Ryan Reynolds has started working on Deadpool 2 and first pics from the sets have surfaced on social media. Let us tell you, the baddie hero has just wrecked havoc in a children’s party. or so it seems from the pics that are floating on Twitter. The film is being shot in Vancouver, Canada. In the pics, its pretty evident that Deadpool just had one of those ‘duty calls’ moments at a children’s party. Because you can see him wear his mask along with simpleton clothes. This children’s party surely may be a little too edgy with no clowns or ducks but a superhero himself, attending it! The iconic red suit that we wish to see, has been carefully hidden away, amid the blue outfit.

Earlier, before the party crashing pics surfaced, Reynolds took to Instagram to share a pic of a clipboard marking the beginning of Deadpool 2’s shooting. He captioned the image, “The sun sets on day 1. Feels good to be back. This dog can hunt.” The sequel has the much awaited villain, Cable, played by Josh Brolin. Yeah, we surely can’t wit for that. With the shooting having commenced, we can probably expect some more pics from the sets on Ryan’s Instagram. We just can’t wait. Anyway, check out his shenanigans on the sets of Deadpool 2 as they shoot a sequence!

New ‘Set Photos’ released from ‘Deadpool 2’ which appear to have Deadpool crashing a kids birthday party. #Deadpool2 pic.twitter.com/5rzONoU4Ip — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdates) June 27, 2017

The sun sets on day 1. Feels good to be back. This dog can hunt. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jun 26, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

Directed by David Leitch, we have high hopes from the sequel. For all those folks who don’t know, he’s the same man who made John Wick. Oh yes, the Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick, that literally blew everyone’s mind with the high octane action sequences. Having roped him in and with Cable as Deadpool’s villain, the movie is a sure shot win at the box office! Plus, it’s the biggest treat to fandoms, who can’t wait for the film! We are losing our sh*t and language as we’re talking the Deadpool way. You folks make sure to stay tuned to this space as we’ll bring all hot scoop about the film and whatever it is that Ryan Reynolds’ is up to.