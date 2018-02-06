Ryan Reynolds pays an apt tribute to the 1993 cult classic Flashdance in the new poster of Deadpool 2

Superheroes are always thought to be gentlemen apart from being saviours. They are supposed to conduct themselves in a certain way to suit that notion. Yes Tony Stark’s wisecracking ways are amusing which makes Iron Man really funny but the myth about being genial got busted by Deadpool with his foul one liners. When the first film released, Censor Board in India had to release a guideline to censor many words. However ridiculous it may sound, the board did make many changes to the film. Now the sequel is ready for release. The teaser had already made people go crazy about the film and now we have a new poster shared by Ryan Reynolds himself. It’s a tribute to the poster of 1993 classic Flashdance. (Also read: Did Ryan Reynolds’Deadpool 2 push Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Veere Di Wedding to June 1?)

The similarity is uncanny. But don’t confuse it to be a copy because it isn’t. It’s just the makers way of paying tribute to the film. The new poster has Deadpool 2 posing with a chair while it’s raining bullets on him. Check it out right here…

Deadpool 2 releases on May 18 and like its prequel, this might too become a success in India. In fact, the first film crushed the Hindi film that released along side it – Fitoor. If you are wondering what the sequel will be about, here’s a brief synopsis provided by the makers, “After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.”