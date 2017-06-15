Ryan Reynolds says he’d love to replace Ser Davos Seaworth or Petyr Baelish on Game Of Thrones; what do you think of that George RR Martin?

If you think millennials are the only ones who are addicted to George RR Martin’s Game of Thrones then you’re wrong! We have the very badassly awesome Ryan Reynolds who is super hooked to the fantasy period drama whose seventh season is set to release next month! The Deadpool actor says he is addicted to Game of Thrones, and would like to replace Irish actors Aiden Gillen or Liam Cunningham in the fantasy series. Oh wow! Makes us wonder how the show would turn up like if Reynolds bags the role anyway! The HBO fantasy series, which is filmed in Northern Ireland, has featured a host of Irish talent over the years – including Ciaran Hinds and Jack Gleeson.

In an interview to Irish Sun, Canadian star Reynolds who has Irish roots in Galway, said he hopes his heritage could help him push out Cunningham, who plays Ser Davos Seaworth, or Gillen, who essays Petyr ‘Littlefinger’ Baelish, reports irishmirror.ie. He said: “It’s no secret, I’m a ‘Game of Thrones’ nut. I’m an addict. There’s nothing I won’t do to get my next fix. No boundary of self-respect, I’ll do whatever it is I have to do to have more. Would I want a part? On one hand, I’m a fan so I like my outside perspective into that world but on the other, f*** yeah, how ridiculously insane would that be?”

ALSO READ – Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 2 has found its villain, Cable in Josh Brolin

Firstly, didn’t know about Ryan’s Irish roots. And secondly, can’t wait for the producers to comment on his proposition to replace two pivotal characters played by Gillen and Cunningham. However, actor also claims that he is not sure “how or where” he would fit in. “Are there any new parts? Maybe I could just take over (one of the Irish roles). There are some amazing Irish actors, and I’m Irish, I’ve got that rugged pallor for maybe Littlefinger or Davos. I could see that. Or maybe I could be a long lost Lannister?” How cool would that be?

ALSO READ – Sophie Turner claims Sansa Stark will go dark and evil in the seventh season of Game Of Thrones

The seventh season of the fantasy series will debut on July 16 in the US. It will premiere in India on Star World and Star World HD on July 18. And looks like we’re not the only ones waiting with bated breaths for the premiere (hint, Ryan Reynolds!). Anyway, stay tuned to this space for hot scoop and latest updates.

(With inputs from IANS)