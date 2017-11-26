S Durga will finally be screened at IFFI on November 27 thanks to Kerala High Court’s directive

After days of delay, the IFFI’s Indian Panorama jury will view the controversial film S Durga on Monday, November 27, a jury member said. “We have been informed by IFFI that the film will be screened at 6 p.m. on Monday,” the jury member said on the condition of anonymity. The screening for the 10-member jury will be held at the festival grounds in Panaji. Mumbai-based director and screenwriter Ruchi Narain also confirmed the screening of the film for the jury. “We have been informed about the screening details by IFFI,” she told IANS.

The Sanal Kumar Sasidharan film was dropped from the screening schedule of the 48th International Film Festival of India, along with another film ‘Nude’, triggering controversy. Three members, including the head of the jury panel Sujoy Ghosh, have resigned from their position in protest against the dropping of the two films, while six jury members have written to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry raising concerns over the dropping, after they were cleared by the festival jury. (Also read: Exclusive! IFFI Controversy: Sujoy Ghosh’s resignation is a bold move, says S Durga director Sanal Sasidharan)

After Sasidharan petitioned the Kerala High Court, the court directed IFFI to screen the film at the festival, after a censored version of the movie was screened for the jury. An appeal by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to stay the court direction was also rejected by the High Court on Friday.

S Durga is a strong feminist film that stars Rajshri Deshpande as Durga opposite Kannan Nayar. The plot basically revolves around a North Indian migrant and a Keralite youth named Kabeer, running away on a midnight. They are waiting for a transport to reach the nearest railway station and catch a train to a distant place. However, two small time gangsters, transporting arms, offer assistance to the couple. The hapless “Durga” encounters a cross section of the society through the rest of the night. Parallel to the journey of Durga, another mysterious event inter-cuts in the film. In a Kerala village, devotees perform ‘Garudan Thookkam, a ritual art form submitted as a reward for the problems solved in the abode of Goddess Kali, who represents Goddess Durga’s personified wrath & embodied fury.”