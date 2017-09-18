Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 17th September 2017: The Daddys and the Mommies have a Dance face off while the champs enjoy the tashan

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs starts with Aditya and his antics once again. The first to charm us today is Shreyan and this boy is like wine we say! The judges are left spellbound and they have nothing to say other than the boy and his charm. Riya enacts Dhroon and his energy also Jayes and his trademark steps. Jayes walks in next and takes the stage again in his stardom. Aditya plays the guest for him and Jayes cannot seem to control his laughter while he asks ‘Adi sir mera palformnc kaisa laga’. Jayes also pulls of the Sunny Deol stunts and throws the boys away in one jerk of hand. Anjali Gaekwad is a girl about whom we need not say anything as she is here to stay. Javed Ali as usual is mesmerized by the little one and cannot seem to have enough of her voice. The judges rightly point out that at this stage they can simply learn from the kids. SMP’s momie has a ‘chota sa sapna’ and Jaadu bhaiya fulfills it. Javed Ali becomes Bahubali again and cuts through a log of wood.(Also Read: Pheww!! the torture continues with each one getting worse than the previous, we hope the Jury survives the Champs)

SMP as usual takes the stage by fire and holds on to her rockstar image. Now comes the trending part of the episode we have the final faceoff between the daddys and the mummys dance moves. Yumna’s daddy as usual steals the show and the daddys take away the trophy. Yumna’s mommie is pretty angry as she observed her usually reserved husband who has never shaken a leg with her took the stage by fire both the times with Diana and Jackie. She promises him a grand welcome back. Now we have Aftaab who comes in last but he obviously is another little one who is getting better and better with each performance. Neha had goosebumps during his performance and she obviously could not hold back tears as she runs to hug the little boy. Ad tries his luck too but he gets hugged and kissed by Shabir instead. The Epic performers for the day are Shreyan and Aftaab while Bidipta leaves the show finally.