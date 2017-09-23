Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 23rd September 2017: Aditya makes good use of the opportunity at India Ki Farmayish as he sweeps Neha off her feet quite literally!

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs today is dedicated once again to all the fans across India. As Aditya Narayan rightly announces the much desired and required sequel to India Ki Farmayish. Dhroon has a very special and well deserved kind of fans for the day- none other than Mumbai Dabbawalas- quite synonymous right!!Dhroon sings the ‘Pyaar humey kis mod pe’ for the fans and the fans reciprocate with Dhroon first love-FOOD! The judges are left amazed at the kind of expressions the little one gives. Dhroon enjoys jalebi, pooran poli and modak with Aditya taking the opportunity to sneak away some too. The dabbawalas shake a leg to “paani tim tim ghala“. Shreyan has some very sweet and special fans from Shiamak Victory arts foundation who ask him to sing for them the ‘kabhi alvida na kehan’ song which he does and How! Shreyan gets a rose from one of the deferentially-abled children and they promise a very special performance for Shreyan too. The children dance to Kala chasma and charm one and all. Jayes Kumar has some aunties from Mumbai who work as domestic helps giving him all the love and he goes on to sing the famous Govinda number ‘A A EE‘ with full on expressions and gestures.(Also Read: The Daddys and the Mommies have a Dance face off while the champs enjoy the tashan)

The aunties go on to approve Adi and Neha Kakkar‘s love and Adi is overexcited as he picks up Neha and intends to run away with her given the opportunity. Yumna has some some rockstar fans from Gujarat and she obliges them with ‘ae shumbharambh’. Her fans join her performance with a garba performance. Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali wear the garba get up and all the three judges join the fans for a garba performance onstage. Next onstage is Aftab with some Punjabi hunks -truck drivers as his fans and he sings for them ‘lagan lagi re‘. The fans seem unable to contain their excitement as they break into a bangra amidst the performance. The fans do a bangra onstage too with Arpita Mukherjee joining them. Later Yumna’s dad teaches some robotic bangra to the fans as the little ones just go crazy with excitement.