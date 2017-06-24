Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs, 24th June 2017: India Ki Farmayish is the theme for the evening, Satyajit Jena quits the show

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs today celebrates the India ki Farmayish episode with fans of the little celebrities from all over the country present at the show for the evening. Shreyan gets to sing a Marathi song and wins over the hearts of his fans who treat him with Pooran Poli. Dhroon Tikkoo takes the floor and puts it on fire with his Chartbuster performance with Bolo Tara tara, his fans take the stage with him and end up doing Bhangra. Next come the Chota Packet with his Bada Dhamaka-Jayesh , he has his little fans to accompany him onstage and also a very special fan who is a luekemia fighter. Jayesh obliges his fan by giving a super performance. A couple comes for their favourite Sonakshi Khar and express their love for her and praise her singing to be reminding them of Lata Mangeshkar. Shanmukhpriya comes next obliging her fans with Senorita, she gets all the praises as always. Javed Ali gets the task for the day as usual and he sits on the swing with Shanmukhpriya’s fan, later though Neha Kakkar and Jayesh take the swing much to the annoyance of Aditya Narayan. As per voting Satyajit Jena stands first with the highest number of votes, second comes Yumna Ajin and Adnan Hussain comes third. Now for the worst part of the show the elimination. Dhroon and Riya stand on the stage with the least number of votes but at that moment Satyajit’s father stands asking for permission to quit the show as Satyajit’s voice is changing and his father wants him to take rest also later wants to join for the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa for the elders. Neha asks Satyajit for a song which he sang during the audition, he takes the stage and wraps up everyone with a lot of emotions as his journey is flashed across the screen. Neha joins him on stage as she sings with him and the entire audience is left in tears.(Also Read: Javed Ali does a “bahubali” act while Dhroon Tikkoo steals the show)

Precap: Tomorrow is the Eid special episode as the children take the stage.