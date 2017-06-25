Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, 25th June 2017: Eid Special li’l entertainers rock the floor as Sajid-Wajid grace the evening

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs has the evening lively with Eid celebrations and to make it even more happening tonight the guests are music composer duo Sajid Ali and Wajid Ali. The show begins with Shreyan with Suzzanne performing to ‘Sunehri Ankhiyon waali’ taking Sajid and Wajid completely in by the magic of his voice. They give him a standing ovation post the performance. They also talk about the composition of the lyrics of the beautiful song and the beauty of it which was very well presented by Shreyan. Next comes Yumna Ajin with her melodious voice and brings along some Sheer Korma as a part of the Eid celebration for everyone. Dhroon Tikkoo takes the stage to the “Jumme ki Raat” and Himesh Reshammiya himself joins him on stage and sings with him the song being his baby. The entire audience joins in the rhythm of the song and the energy levels are all time high. Next in the line is the ‘Chota Packet Bada Dhamaka’ Jayes Kumar, he pulls Himesh onstage who kneels before the ‘Chote Bhagwan’ for his blessings post a rocking song. Aditya Narayan tries his luck with Neha Kakkar once again by getting her a ship “Nehanik” but once again loses her to Jayes as he gets her a gold chain with his and Neha’s photo in the locket of it. Neha gifts the chain to Aditya as a consolation prize while she walks off with Jayes.(Also Read: India Ki Farmayish is the theme for the evening, Satyajit Jena quits the show)

Next comes the ‘Sad’ singer of the group, Adnan Hussain who performs with his Dad which touches Sajid -Wajid and Sarafaraz ji comes down to give him Eidi. Sonakshi Khar gives another Chartbuster and Sajid Wajid tell her they felt they were hearing a song on the radio. Sonakshi indeed is the Nightingale of the show. Javed Ali gets his Eid gift in the form of his cute little angel daughter Alina who joins him on stage as a surprise visit. Jayes tries his luck but gets just a hug and has to do with it since her father stood right beside. Shanmukhpriya has a bad day as her throat is down but nevertheless she gives it her best and the judges are all praises. Riya Biswas is joined by Ronu Mazumdar on flute and Sajid gifts her his Taawis. The top performers of the day are announced to be Dhroon Tikkoo, Shreyan, Sonakshi Khar and Adnan Hussain. Sonakshi Khar once again is the Amul Epic Performer.