Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2nd September 2017: Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol get the kids brimming with energy while revealing some of each other’s secrets

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs today has the Poster Boys Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol with the kiddos. They have a grand punjabi welcome with bhangra and tractor. Sunny and Bobby talk about the film and their characters while Aditya Narayan reminds Sunny of his dialogues and also Dharamji’s, which has a prominence of “kutte“. Today the stage celebrates the unison of two melodious voices, yes we have duet singing today. Shreyan and Riya come in first with “jab hum jawan honge” and manage to steal Sunny’s heart already. Sunny is taken back to his Betaab times while Bobby is amazed that such young ones have such a mature way of singing. Riya wants to know if Sunny has beat up someone and Bobby reveals his brother is actually the very same as he is on screen. Sunny reveals an incident from the past when he hit some people who ragged him while he watched a match. Bobby reveals he never had a chance to fight his brother as there is a huge age gap which made him always look up to his brother as a father figure.

Bidipta and Dhroon come in with ‘ humko sirf tumse pyar hae‘ and steals away the first chartbuster. Bobby and Sunny reveal that they hold this song very special to their hearts as this was Bobby’s first film’s song. Dhroon expresses his desire to hear a Gadhar dialogue from Sunny and he obliges the child with ‘hindustan zindabad tha‘ . Vaishnav is accompanied by Aftaab today with ‘jhoom barabar‘ and they leave the audience bouncing with energy as Sunny seems to be wondering why they have not been given a 100%. Aditya teases Sunny with the ‘tareek pe tareek’ dialogue. Jayes is tested by the poster brother with some questions but even Sunny Deol salutes this little pataka. Jayes is accompanied by Riya for “yara o yaara” and he does the famous and favourite Sunny-Karishma step from the song. Sunny is pulled to the stage and he joins Jayes for the step. Jayes goes on to chant some of the famous dialogues of Sunny and Aditya shows Sunny some of his clips as he has terrified the guests with his “dhai kilo ka haath“. (Also Read: Lucknow Central reaches the Champs with the rockstar Farhan Akhtar and the gorgeous Diana Penty cheering the kids today)

The wonderful Sonakshi is joined with the melody queen Anjali and the rest is history- as they say! What is there to be said about these two that has not been said before, the grand jury walks down to them with their blessings for these historical voices. Sunny shares his experience of working on this film and salutes the girls. Javed Ali says this was the best duet till now. Aditya plays a game with Sunny and Bobby as he asks them some questions and quite some secrets of the brothers are revealed. Sunny shares the experience of the first time his film poster was out. Bobby reveals that his first poster was done by his brother , Neha Kakkar is touched by the sweet bond between these brothers. Yumna and Shanmukhpriya walk in next with “chori chori jab nazre mili“, Yumna wants Sunny to teach the Papa’s of the show some stunts. Sunny brushes the poor papa’s away with one jerk of his arm. Neha who has sung the “oye hoye ki kudiya” song performs it now on stage with Sunny and Bobby dancing to her tunes quite literally.