Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 3rd September 2017: Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu take you back to the romantic ’90s with the little ones adding charm to it

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs today is one we all the super lucky 90’s kids look forward to as we get to relive every moment of that beautiful era which never was and never will be. As Aditya Narayan rightly puts forward a gist of the 90’s in the way we were pestered by the cassettes that get stuck in our tape recorders or walkmans, the way every romantic song reminded us of a very special someone, the time when romance came out with its very beautifully true essence, the time when Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik reigned our heart with melodies that simply are irreplaceable. Today we have them both with the kids as the little ones remind us of a time probably they have never seen. The pair sing the ‘Mujse Shaadi Karogi‘ as they make a rocking entry. The first pair to take the stage today as the duet continues are Vaishnav teamed with Sonakshi as they sing the ‘dheere dheere pyar ko badana hae‘ they take away a chartbuster though Neha Kakkar reveals she has higher expectations of VG. Javed Ali expresses his desire to hear the song in the original voices and they oblige willingly. (Also Read: Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol get the kids brimming with energy while revealing some of each other’s secrets)

Next in the track are the rockstar girls SMP and Yumna who have a modern take on the ‘ kaali kaali ankhein‘ charming Alkaji as she is amazed the the chemistry between the girls. We have the little wondergirl Anjali today teamed up with Shreyan as they sing ‘mera dil bhi kitna paagal hae‘, and do we need to say anything at all about the performance!? The girl is a find in all respects while Shreyan compliments her so well. Neha requests Alkaji to revisit her legendary song ‘tip tip barsa paani‘ and she obliges her with so much love that we are left amazed at how we miss those times, Aditya joins her in the song. Jayes walks in with Riya ‘tumse milne ko dil kartha hae‘. Alkaji takes a small test of the champ Jayes and he comes out with flying colours. SMP joins Jayes onstage and Aditya reveals that SMP and Jayes have invented a language, Jayes excitedly presents his new talent and this boy never seizes to amaze us.

Alkaji and Kumar Sanu sing the ‘od lee chunariya‘ as they are joined by the judges on stage. Dhroon and Riya bring us ‘bhool na jaana oh jaane jaana‘ in style. Aditya tests Alkaji and Sanu da about how they have songs available for every situation because they have so many songs in their kitty. Bidipta and Aftaab walk in with ‘kaisa yeh pyar hae alah alah‘ making Neha take a paper to write down. Though finally she ends up expressing her feeling herself. The epic performers of the week are Sonakshi and Anjali and we are not surprised. Kumar Sanu’s secret cravings for sweets is revealed and we have rasmalai distribution on set.