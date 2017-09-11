Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 9th September 2017: Pheww!! the torture continues with each one getting worse than the previous, we hope the Jury survives the Champs

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs starts where it left off yesterday. Aditya and his cruel laughter welcomes us onto the day filled with worse kind of torture for the poor Jury. Shreyan walks in first with Ram Shankarji’s challenge and he surprises the judges with his amazing jugalbandi with Stephen Devassy’s remarkable piano. Ram Shankar ji has his heart throbbing as he comes down for what awaits him. He is made to stand in a tub while Shreyan asks him 3 questions and the wrong answer calls for a punishment. Ram Shankarji proves that his General Knowledge is real poor what with getting all the three answers wrong while Jayes gets it all right. Poor Ram Shankarji gets water, flour and colour thrown on him from the top in that order. Shreyan and Aditya throroughly enjoy the show. Next is Sonakshi and she is challenged by Raja to sing a peppy song quite out of her comfort zone. Sonakshi the remarkable singer that she is fulfills Raja demand in a jiffy. Raja tera bajega baja is the retort in the auditorium. Sonakshi paints Raja’s face nice and horrifically. Jayes thoroughly enjoys this new ladki. (Also Read: The jury falls prey to the merciless li’l champs with the Chaar ka Atyachaar Epic Challenge)

VG is the next and yes there was somebody who dared to challenge this Bahubali too-it was none other than Kiran Kamath. VG sings a mashup of Marathi and popular rock song. He pulls the entire jury and the kids onstage as everybody looks for a round two. Towards the end of it Kiran Kamath has gone into hiding but Aditya manages to find him and get him to the Baahubali. VG breaks eggs on the clean bald DJ’s head. Neha and Aditya too try their hand at it. Bidipta is challenged by Arpita Mukherjee who reveals she has had sleepless nights for fear of Bidipta and Aditya’s laugh. Arpita has had sleepless nights for nothing because she is in for biggg trouble. She is asked to sing duet with Mr. Sharma-ya-the twist being Mr. Sharma is a rat!!! Arpita is almost faint with fear yet sporting enough to complete her task with the rat on her head and shoulders. We are sure she would have killed Aditya backstage for enjoying the trouble he caused her by replacing the rat on her shoulder. Aftaab comes in with Shamsher Singh’s challenge and walks off with a chartbuster, the boy seems to be turning out into pure gold. Sarfaraz ji takes the challenge of jumping for the jalebis and the jury comes down as this is one challenge everybody seems to be desperate to do. Yumna walks in with Arvinder Singh’s very interesting challenge. She has to do a jugalbandi with Dr. Vinod Hasal’s drum and kathak style. She does that in style and ..how!! Arvinder ji gets into trouble as he needs to sit on an ice cube while he makes orange juice. VG and Shreyan take away the Epic performer title for the week.