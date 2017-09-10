Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 9th September 2017: The jury falls prey to the merciless li’l champs with the Chaar ka Atyachaar Epic Challenge

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs today sounds danger bells for the jury as today calls for the Epic Challenge –the Char Ka Atyachaar. Yes Aditya is very happy as he roars in his happiness to see the poor jury are unaware what comes their way. The li’l ones are joined by the Meet brothers today-Manmeet Singh and Harneet Singh. The first one to take the stage is Dhroon with a qawali who is challenged by Asees Kaur. Asees has no other way out but to face Dhroon’s challenge as he throws cakes at her. Neha and Javed join in the challenge towards the end and cover Asees with cake from head to foot. Next is SMP who rocks the stage with a mixture of Rock and classical, and Debojit comes in as her prey who is tied to a rotating table as he sing jag ghumeya and SMP shoots. Manmeet and Harneet tells SMP that they are actually looking for talent like hers. Jayes comes in with Vipin Aneja’s challenge and surprises Meet brothers with the kind of voice modulations he produces. Jayes teaches the judges the same with a kind of confidence only he possesses. He also sings the Chitiya Kalayian in his own language.(Also Read: Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu take you back to the romantic ’90s with the little ones adding charm to it)

Vipin Aneja falls prey to Jayes and he is put into a gigantic ball as the children push it around. Anjali the supergirl walks in with Raman Mahadevan’s jugalbandi challenge and …how!! The girl as we know is a star already and she wins every heart present yet again. Javed Ali is the true and ardent fan of this little girl as is visible when we see him during Anjali’s performance althrough it. She recieves a standing ovation as Neha is left shaken and the Meet brothers are confident that this girl is a sure shot playback singer. Javed Ali falls short of words to praise the little one. Raman gets ready instantly to pluck the stars off the skies for Anjali. Riya walks in next with Prashant Ingole’s tapori challenge, she being the gundi of the group manages the challenge as cakewalk. Prashant Ingole loses his moustache to her alas!! Neha joins the Meet brothers for Mein tera boyfriend.