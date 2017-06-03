Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs: From dancing, singing to joking about his breakups – here are 5 highlights from Salman Khan’s Tubelight special episode

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan kick started the promotions of their upcoming film Tubelight with Zee TV’s popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs. The actors were in the best of their moods as they interacted, sang and danced with the contestants and mentors Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Javed Ali. Salman enjoyed listening to the his career’s best songs from the young contestants.

The episode started with Yumna Ajin, who sang Mashallah (Ek Tha Tiger). While the little girl won everyone’s hearts with her near flawless singing, Salman was more curious to know how did she sing the Arabic lyrics of the song. The superstar also noticed how she folded both her hands and bent and said namaste to him before beginning the performance instead of doing salaam, which people usually say while greeting the star.

Salman got nostalgic about his debut film..

The next contestant to perform was Kolkata’s Riya Biswas, who took everyone back in time as she sang Dil Deewana from Salman’s debut movie Maine Pyar Kiya. Both the brothers got nostalgic and showered compliments on her. Salman even went on to compare her to the living legend Lata Mangeshkar. After the performance, Riya requested Salman to come on the stage and perform the hook step. While Salman obliged and did his part, he could not help but break into laughter as he saw Bhagyashree dancing on the AV.

Salman took blessings from a six year old!

Jayas Kumar came next and stole the show as he sang Tan Tana Tan, a song which is known for its funky lyrics. Salman liked it so much that he could not resist from saying ”once more”. When Himesh asked Jayas if he took Salman’s blessings, Salman quipped that he is the one who needs to take blessings from the little one. It was a cute moment to see the superstar seeking the six year old’s blessings. Salman also sang with Jayas.

What convinced him to do Tere Naam..

Shreyaan Bhattacharya sang Tere Naam’s title song. After the performance, Salman revealed the real reason of doing the film. He said that the makers wanted him to go bald for the film and because he was not ready to do that, he turned down the offer and got back to shooting Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya. The director of SKPG informed him that he needs to climb some 200 stairs in the next scene. It was that moment when Salman got straight into the bathroom and shaved his head and called Sunil Manchanda that he is ready to do Tere Naam. Now, isn’t this funny!

Salman revealed that he still takes pocket money from his mother

Salman also revealed how Himesh came up with all the 13 songs of the film at one sitting. Neha then invited Himesh and Salman on the stage to perform on Tere Naam while host Aaditya Narayan and others joined them. After the performance, Shreeyan asked if it’s true that Salman takes pocket money from his mother, to which Salman replied yes. Himesh asked Jayas aka Chote Bhugwaan to tell if Salman will ever get married and much to everyone’s surprise the little wonder said that Sultan will get married, that too soon.

Sonakshi’s performance on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’s title track left the superstar speech less

Next performer of the night was Sonakshi Kar who sang Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’s title track. Her performance not only left the actor speech less but also teary eyed. Salman requested her to always stay grounded and never let success get to her head.

This thing made him take off his shirt for Oh Oh Jaane Jaana

Next to come was Dhrun Tikku, who performed on Oh Oh Jaane Jaana (Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya). Salman got so impressed with his performance that he went ahead to reveal the back story of the song. He said that he had put on some weight and the shirts that the production team brought for them did not fit him. They were shooting in Mud Island and the designers were taking too much time to bring the new shirts. It was a hot day and Salman decided to shoot the song without his shirt. And that’s how we got the epic song. Now who would have thought of that! After the performance, Dhruv asked why does he live in a flat and not a bungalow. The humble actor replied that he has a lot of memories attached to the house and he will never leave his parents to live in a bungalow.

When Salman joked about his legal cases and breakups

The last one to sing was Adnan Hussain. He scored a perfect 100 for singing Jag Ghoomeya despite of a bad throat. Later, Sohail and Salman played a guessing game, where in one of the rounds Salman asked Sohail to guess what is that one thing that keeps happening in his life frequently. Sohail asked ‘cases’. Dropping a hint, Salman said ‘in relationships.’ Sohail then answered ‘breakups’ and both broke into a loud laughter. It was hilarious. Other one was when Sohail said tigress and Salman guessed Katrina Kaif’s name. All in all it was a fun-filled episode. We all know that kids and music are both Salman’s weaknesses and we must say there couldn’t have been a better platform for Salman to promote his film.