Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l champs season 6: Javed Ali does a “bahubali” act while Dhroon Tikkoo steals the show

The evening with the li’l champs is a usual a treat in itself. Tonight is the Retro night as called the Classic Special Episode, the champs are ready with all the old classics to take the stage with loads of enthusiasm and melody. Lots of mischief, cuteness and most of all the melodies to die for. The age of 50s and 60s songs are to sung for the evening. Riya Biswas is the first performer for the evening charming the judges with her sweet voice. Dhroon Tikkoo comes next with his power packed performance supported in his performance by all the champs creating a lively and energized spirit between the performers and the judges. Sonakshi Kar leaves everyone spellbound as she weaves a magical atmosphere by Lata Mangeshkar song, Neha Kakkar says she is the only one who can do complete justice to this legend of a singer and her songs. Little Jayesh Kumar comes up with his song next and Himesh Reshammiya is pulled on to the stage with the little boy and his antics, he wins over Neha once again by presenting to her his ma ke kangan and beating Aditya Narayan who came with a rose to compete with the little bundle of energy.(Also Read: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs: From dancing, singing to joking about his breakups – here are 5 highlights from Salman Khan’s Tubelight special episode)

Shreyan Battacharya comes next with “Khoya Khoya chand” and gets a selfie with Himesh Reshammiya. Aditya keeps up with his flirting with Neha without any success. Shanmukhapriya charms once again giving a chart-buster performance while her mommy wants Javed Ali to pull rath like bahubali while all the kids sit on the rath, which he manages with all the success. Yumna Ajin and Adnan Hussain also give chartbuster performances. Himesh Reshammiya expresses his wish to see Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan romance in the retro age style, the children support Aditya with the ” age peeche dolthe ho”. Neha though walks off with her handsome little “Preetam Pyaare” Jayesh Kumar. Satyajeet Jena does the melodious “pal pal dil ke paas” and Javed Ali appeals to the audience to consider the fact that Satyajeet is in a phase where his voice is changing yet he is well handling songs which he has not even heard much. Javed Ali tries his luck giving the little bomb Jayesh a small homework which he manages quite well. Aditya Narayan announces that Sa Re Ga Ma Pa lil Champs is conducting another auditions to face the Lil Bhookamps with Lil Challenger Jwaalamukhis. Adnan Hussain, Sonakshi Kar, Yumna Ajin, Shanmukhapriya and Dhroon Tikkoo are the highest performers of the day while the judges unanimously declare Dhroon Tickoo as the best performer.