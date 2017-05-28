Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs: Suresh Wadkar is left spellbound by the talent of the young contestants

Last night, we saw that the talented Hasrat Ali was eliminated from the competition. Tonight, we had singer and music guru Suresh Wadkar as the chief guest. The man was left amazed by the vocal skills of the youngsters. The kiddo who impressed him the most was Shreyan Bhattacharya. He sang the iconic song of Wadkar, Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le from Sadma. Wadkar was so moved by his rendition that he said Shreyan sang better than him. The veteran said he was impressed by the stage confidence and presentation skills of the youngsters. Riya Biswas crooned another immortal song Aur Iss Dil Main Kya Rakha Hai. This song is one for immortal romantics. It is from the Sanjay Dutt film, Imaandaar. (Also Read: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs : Sushant Singh Rajput is totally bowled over contestants Riya Biswas, Shanmukhpiya and Shreyan while Hasrat Ali gets eliminated)

Sonakshi sang the number Megha Re Megha from Pyaasa Sawan. The classical based song is sung by Late Mangeshkar and him. Sonakshi was fab yesterday also when she sang the number Kaun Tujhe for Sushant Singh Rajput. She is one of the strongest contenders on the show. Sonakshi got 100 per cent marks. Shanmukhpriya also put up a great show. The epic performers for the day were Dhroon Tickoo and Yumna Ajin. They were great last night as well.

We also saw a romantic moment when Suresh Wadkar shared stage with wife Padma. In a very classical style, he fixed gajra on her hair. The contestant who is going great guns is Satyajeet Jena. The excitement will increase in the coming days. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates….