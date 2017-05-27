Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs : Sushant Singh Rajput is totally bowled over contestants Riya Biswas, Shanmukhpiya and Shreyan while Hasrat Ali gets eliminated

The episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs was special as Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon came to promote Raabta. The Bollywood hunk thanked Zee TV at the onset for giving him the courage to chase his dreams. Javed Ali was all praise for Shreyan Bhattacharya and Adnan Hussain who sang AR Rahman’s spiritual song Khwaja Mere Khwaja in their melodious voices. Neha Kakkar said she loved this qawaali from the talented duo. Little Jayas Kumar had stationed himself in Sushant’s life. The second performance of the day was from Dhroon Tikoo of Amritsar and Yumna Ajin of Kerala. They put up an energetic performance on Udde Dil Befikre. It seems Yumna could not contain her excitement on hearing that Sushant Singh Rajput was going to be a guest. They got 98.7 per cent. Kriti lavished praise on them saying they were no less than pop-stars. Sushant told the kids that he was an engineering student first and became a background dancer later. The Raabta hunk danced with the kids and Yumna was amazed.

Riya Biswas and Sonakshi Kar sang the romantic number Kaun Tujhe from MS Dhoni – The Untold Story and they did a great job. Sushant was visibly moved and gave hugs to the two girls. He told the girls that they were too innocent and he should learn from them. Himesh Reshammiya also loved their performance. One of the most talented contestants on the show are Satyajeet Jena and Shanmukhpriya. They put up one of the best performances as they sang Chaar Kadam on the show. Sushant looked moved as he heard them and even spotted humming the song. They added their own harkat to the number and Sushant got up from his seat to clap for them. The Bollywood hunk also spoke about how Chaar Kadam changed his perception as an actor amongst fans. Tiny tot Jayas Kumar sang the number Udi Udi Jaye from Raees. Sushant told Jayas that he is in love with him. Kriti also proposed marriage to him in a Raabta moment. Hasrat Ali and Vaishali Maade sang the number Ore Piya and they were stupendous. Kriti said he was fantastic. Javed Ali then took the stage and sang Rangreziya for us.

Hasrat Ali was the eliminated contestant for the episode.