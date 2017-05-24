Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs: When Jayesh Kumar proposed Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput couldn’t help but feel jealous – View Pics

Rumored love birds Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon recently visited the sets of Zee TV’s popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs for the promotion of their upcoming film, Raabta. From attending press meets, appearing at reality shows to attending IPL matches, there is hardly any place where the couple hasn’t been to for the film’s promotions but coming on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa was by far the most justified decision as the film’s music is one of its USP.

While Kriti wore a beautiful maroon off-shoulder maxi dress, Sushant opted for a all-black look. The couple looked gorgeous as they danced on their film’s hit numbers. But, the highlight of the show was Jayesh Kumar’s marriage proposal to Kriti. From offering a red rose to her, to planting a kiss on her hand – Jayesh, the youngest contestant of the show, left no stone unturned to flatter the actress. But, what was more cute was Sushant’s expressions. The actor just could not help but feel jealous of the little one. When Jayesh came and sat between the two, you could make out from Sushant’s expressions that he is not ready to share Kriti with anyone, not even a child!

Here are there pictures –

Here’s the promo of the episode :

In a recent interview, while talking about his link-up rumours, the M.S. Dhoni actor said, “Link ups with co-stars before release of a film is quite a boring gossip that even readers do not take seriously.” “The only thing is, media should write interesting gossip about me, that is good read,” he added. We would have definitely believed you Sushant but after watching these pictures,umm.. may be no! Your ‘raabta’ with Kriti only seems to have grown stronger!