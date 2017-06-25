Saath Nibhaana Saathiya to go off-air after running for seven years

Looks like Star Plus is going through a massive revamp over the last few months. Not only did they launch a lot of new shows in the afternoon slot but they are also taking shows off-air to introduce more shows. According to sources, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, which has been running for seven years now, will be taken off-air in July 2017. The show will air its last episode on 25th July 2017. It will be replaced by Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji which airs in the afternoon.

This is the third show in the channel that will go off-air in July 2017. Jaana Na Dil Se Door and Mere Angne Mein are also set to end next month. Shows like Dhai Kilo Prem will have a slot change from 2 pm to 1 pm. No new shows will be coming in the afternoon band since it is not giving much ratings to channel. Diya Aur Baati Hum’s sequel, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji has been given a new lease of life with the new development. The show had a lot of potentials but the time band was restricting its reach. (ALSO READ: Thapki Pyaar Ki to be replaced by Mahakali – Anth Hi Aarambh Hai)

Meanwhile, this week Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s producer, Rashmi Sharma was notified about show’s closure by the channel. So most of the actors have also been notified that Saath Nibhana Saathiya will be finally closing the curtains. The show started off in May 2010 had a seven year long successful run.The show started off as a Cinderella type story of two sisters Gopi and Rashi who get married to Modi brothers, Ahem and Jigar. With the marriage track the show became the most popular saas-bahu drama that ruled the TRP charts for almost 6 years. The show made newcomers like Giaa Manek, Rucha Hasabnis, Mohammed Nazim really popular. The show also gave TV one of the most popular mother-in-laws, Kokila Modi, played by theater actress Rupal Patel.

The show went into rough patch when the lead actress Giaa Manek was replaced by Devoleena Bhattacharya in 2012. Barely in just two years when the show was at its peak, this decision was taken as Giaa took up dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Though Devoleena’s entry did not affect the show and Saath Nibhana Saathiya continued to be a popular show and rated high over the years.

The show had three leaps till now and the daughter Gopi has become a grand mother and the story is still the kitchen politics drama. But lately, after the last leap, the show has been showing a downward graph. Unlike Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where new faces rejuvenated the show, Saath Nibhana Saathiya continued to dish over the same fare that it used to. There was nothing left in the story to be explored. The show will end as Modi family will finally get Sita and Ricky married. The show known for its opulent wedding will end with a big fat wedding.