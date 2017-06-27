Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee to have backbone surgery

The Gopi bahu of TV who ensures all pain in ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya‘ is in pain in real life as well . Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is been admitted to Nanavati hospital for a back pain operation . So that will keep up on bed rest for 15 days .

With show ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ going off air next month …the tracks of completion is been hurried up . So all close ups of Devoleena is been shot so that it can cheated to move the story forward .

So for few weeks she won’t be seen in the show . So parallel stories of Meera and Dharma have been developed to fill the gaps . Also other characters graphs have been upped to fill in Devoleena s story .

Devoleena met with a small accident during the shoot in 2013 and Since than has been experiencing the back pain . Since that time she has been facing the back pain and now doctors have advised her surgery for same . So Devoleena won’t be shooting for same and has taken leave from the show .

Devoleena hails from Assam and made her debut in a small role with ‘ Preeto ‘ on Imagine TV seven years back . Though she is unable to speak in Hindi she was lucky enough to replace Jiya Manek in the hit Star Plus show ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ . Fortunately ..She managed to sail through her language barrier and the show established herself as an actress in TV as iconic ‘Gopi Bahu’. Also read: Saath Nibhana Saathiya: Gopi and Jaggi to finally get married on the show – View Pics

Though she is a qualified fashion designer and a dancer made get groomed for TV very fast . Saath Nibhana Saathiya changed life of Devoleena completely .

Meanwhile the news of ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya ‘ going off air in July had dampened the spirits of the cast and the crew . The afternoon show ‘ Tu Sooraj Main Sanjh Piya Ji ‘will be replacing the slot next month .For Saathiya .. last 7 years people associated with the show were shocked that show will have the curtains down . While the cast and crew of ‘Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piya Ji ‘ celebrated their slot change with a party . As they say one man ‘a tragedy is another persons comedy seems to be apt for the two shows.

Hope Devoleena joins the shoot back and completes the finale track of Saathiya next month . Till than we wish a Speedy recovery for Devoleena to get well soon.