Saath Nibhana Saathiya: Gopi and Jaggi to finally get married on the show – View Pics

Our TV Serials are known for their over dramatic sequences and filmy references. One show that manages to get ratings with all this is Star Plus’ ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’. The latest that we will get to see on the show is sindoor drama wherein Jaggi (MohammAd Nazim) will finally put Sindoor (vermillion) on Gopi’s (Devoleena Bhattacharjee) forehead after which they will become husband and wife. Check out the EXCLUSIVE pictures of the sindoor sequence.

Gopi and Jaggi will soon have a lavish wedding in the show with a new drama coming in. Wedding sequences seem to be there favorite as they come in after every three months. Devoleena and Nazim have already got married thrice on the show and are all set to marry for the fourth time in the upcoming episodes.

After her husband Ahem’s death, Gopi had been going through an emotional turbulence. It was Jaagi who made a comeback after the leap with new name who brought joy in Gopi’ life. So naturally Gopi developed feelings for him. And when recently Jaggi met with an accident it was Gopi’s faith that brought Jaggi back to life.With Jaggi realizing Gopi’s dedication, he finally decides to make the alliance official. And guess what Gopi’s dead husband Ahem will also make an appearance to wish his wife good luck for married life.

The wedding will also have a drama by Modi family’s latest addition Sameera, who is plotting a new game to destroy Gopi. Using Gopi’s son Ricky (Rohit Suchanti) she will sabotage Gopi and Jaggi’s marriage.

Also parallel track of Ricky, Sameera and Sita will also run. Gopi along with Sita will be finally exposing Sameera. Well that’s what is keeping Saath Nibhana Saathiya going for last 6 years that it still rates high despite of having a stereotypical Saas- bahu drama.