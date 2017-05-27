Sachin A Billion Dreams box office collection day 1: Sachin Tendulkar’s docu-drama earns a solid Rs 8.40 crore

God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar‘s biographical docudrama showed good trend throughout the first day as it earned a good Rs 8.40 crore. But one thing that should be taken into consideration here is the fact that it is a docudrama and not your run of a mill biopic added with all the fictional element. It’s as real as it gets. So considering that it has made a huge splash. Talking about the film’s business as he wrote, “Considering it’s a docudrama, #SachinABillionDreams opens IMPRESSIVELY… Fri ₹ 8.40 cr. India biz [Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, English]”

The film had opened to a good 40 per cent occupancy at the box office. The movie saw a release in over 2400 screens across India and in 400 screens overseas. Also read: Sachin: A Billion Dreams movie review: Sachin Tendulkar’s inspiring journey is as perfect as his cover drive

Considering it’s a docu-drama, #SachinABillionDreams opens IMPRESSIVELY… Fri ₹ 8.40 cr. India biz [Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, English] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2017

Talking about its chances at the box office trade expert Akshaye Rathi revealed to us, “It’s a docu-drama which is not in the commercial, mainstream format. The subject of this film is Sachin Tendulkar, one of the most popular icons, who is also a living legend in India. People don’t just love him but worship him. Very honestly, this is one movie where it’s about a person who has made India so proud that I wouldn’t even like to try and analyse the box office figures here. This movie is not for the box office. This movie is a tribute to a man who has made the dreams of millions of Indians come true, who has given us so much of happiness every time he walked into the stadium with his bat. I really think it’s not a good idea to judge this film by its box office potential. Just go out there and watch the journey for this legend.”