Sachin A Billion Dreams box office collection day 2: Sachin Tendulkar’s docudrama sees an upward trend as it earns Rs 17.60 crore

God of Cricket is slowly transforming into the God of Box office as well. Sachin: A Billion Dreams, a biographical docudrama based on the life and times of one of the world’s most loved sportsman has earned Rs 9.20 crore, taking its 2-day total to Rs 17.60 crore. The film which released in five languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and English in 2400 screens approx has received rave reviews from all quarters. Positive reviews as well as positive word of mouth has helped film rake in huge moolah at the box office.

Senior journalist Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#SachinABillionDreams shows an UPWARD TREND… Fri 8.40 cr, Sat 9.20 cr. Total: ₹ 17.60 cr [all languages]… FANTASTIC for a docu-drama.”

Talking about its chances at the box office trade expert Akshaye Rathi revealed to us, “It’s a docu-drama which is not in the commercial, mainstream format. The subject of this film is Sachin Tendulkar, one of the most popular icons, who is also a living legend in India. People don’t just love him but worship him. Very honestly, this is one movie where it’s about a person who has made India so proud that I wouldn’t even like to try and analyse the box office figures here. This movie is not for the box office. This movie is a tribute to a man who has made the dreams of millions of Indians come true, who has given us so much of happiness every time he walked into the stadium with his bat. I really think it’s not a good idea to judge this film by its box office potential. Just go out there and watch the journey for this legend.”