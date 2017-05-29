Sachin A Billion Dreams box office collection day 3: The docu-drama witnesses a brilliant opening weekend, earns Rs 27.85 crore

He may have left the pitch and the incessant ‘Sachin Sachin’ chants at the stands may have gone silent since a few years now but Sachin Tendulkar will never stop being our favourite cricketer ever. Hence, even a documented presence of the legend on the cricket field is enough to make Indians go crazy. Thus, Sachin A Billion Dreams have managed to do something no docu-drama has ever done. It has got amazing numbers on its first weekend. In three days, the film has earned Rs 27.85 crore! (Also read: Sachin: A Billion Dreams movie review: Sachin Tendulkar’s inspiring journey is as perfect as his cover drive)

Taran Adarsh revealed the numbers saying, “#SachinABillionDreams Fri 8.40 cr, Sat 9.20 cr, Sun 10.25 cr. Total: ₹ 27.85 cr [all languages]. India biz. EXCELLENT for a docu-drama.” It is pleasantly shocking to see the kind of numbers the film did every day since its release last Friday. A Rs 8.40 crore opening is a tremendous thing to happen to a docu-drama. And for that you have just one person to thank, Sachin Tendulkar. This man is still everyone’s favourite and even if it means watching it on 70 mm, fans will definitely flock the theatres. It was supposed to have a great run at the box office but the numbers that have come up are beyond comprehension. Check them out here again…

#SachinABillionDreams Fri 8.40 cr, Sat 9.20 cr, Sun 10.25 cr. Total: ₹ 27.85 cr [all languages]. India biz. EXCELLENT for a docu-drama. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 29, 2017

#SachinABillionDreams faced a tough opponent in the Hollywood biggie #PiratesOfTheCaribbean, but it proved no opposition, frankly… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 29, 2017

#SachinABillionDreams has a WONDERFUL opening weekend… Generally, docu-dramas have dim prospects at BO, but this one is an exception… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 29, 2017

Sachin Tendulkar is not an ex-cricketer of Indian team, he is an emotion that we all feel. Even when he doesn’t play anymore, the fact that one would get to see him wield his bat on the big screen was enough to make people root for him. It’s simply incredible!