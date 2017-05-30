Sachin A Billion Dreams box office collection day 4: The docu-drama passes the Monday litmus test, earns Rs 32.25 crore

Sachin: A Billion Dreams is perhaps the only docu-drama which has ever made India go this crazy about it. Of course, it is Sachin Tendulkar who is the reason behind it. He still holds a lot of power when it comes to making Indians love him. He is off the cricket field now but his popularity is still intact. He was and still is the God of Cricket. The amazing numbers clocked in by the docu-drama at the box office are proof enough of the ace batsman’s command over the masses. (Also read: Sachin: A Billion Dreams movie review: Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic gets a rousing round of applause from critics)

Taran Adarsh revealed the numbers saying, “#SachinABillionDreams holds well on Mon… Fri 8.60 cr, Sat 9.20 cr, Sun 10.25 cr, Mon 4.20 cr. Total: ₹ 32.25 cr [all languages]. India biz.” This film on Sachin is unlike anything India has seen before. Last we saw two biopics on cricketers, Azhar and MSDhoni – The Untold Story. But both the players were depicted on screen by two different actors. But here, it’s Sachin telling his own story as Sachin himself. Guess that has worked tremendously in its favour. It was clever on the part of the makers to not get a screen adaptation of his life’s journey. Nobody wants to see anyone reprise him on the big screen and we can say this on behalf of the 1 billion Indian population, whose heart still beats for Sachin Tendulkar. Guess that helped the film make so much money. Check out the latest figures right here…

Sachin: A Billion Dreams got some really good reviews. Our reviewer Sreeju Sudhakaran felt, “Sachin: A Billion Dreams is a movie strictly for cricket fans. But then that’s the entire country, including yours truly. At the end of the movie, a fellow journalist told me ‘This is the happiest I have seen you after any movie.’ It’s true because I just watched a good piece of cinema where I became a cricket fan once again, and had relived my childhood. This is easily the best movie on cricket, and whether you are a Sachin fan or not, you will find tears flowing through the sides of your cheeks at the end of the film.” When so many emotions and moments run through you, a film is bound to get an outpour of love, which is getting witnessed in the form of good collections.