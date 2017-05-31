Sachin – A Billion Dreams box office collection day 5: The docu-drama continues to rake in the moolah, earns Rs 35.75 crore

Sachin Tendulkar‘s docu-drama, Sachin: A Billion Dreams, has impressed the audience since it released on May 26. The film opened decently and has been raking in the moolah steadily at the box office. On day 5, Sachin: A Billion Dreams collected another Rs 3.50 crore to take its overall tally to Rs 35.75 crore. The movie was released in 2000 plus screens in three versions – Hindi, English and Marathi. Talking about the detailed collection, trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned on Twitter, “#SachinABillionDreams Fri Rs 8.60 crore, Sat Rs 9.20 crore, Sun Rs 10.25 crore, Mon Rs 4.20 crore, Tue Rs 3.50 crore. Total: Rs 35.75 crore [all languages]. India biz.”

Considering the huge fan following that Sachin Tendulkar commands and the decent buzz and screen space that the film got, we expected the film to perform well at the box office. However, no one expected Sachin: A Billion Dreams to rake in such a significant amount in just 5 days. Being a docu-drama, we thought it would not do so well. In fact, it has managed to break almost all the records in the docu-drama genre till now, which is a great achievement to say the least. (ALSO READ – 5 reasons why India preferred to watch Sachin Tendulkar score boundaries with Sachin: A Billion Dreams rather than Johnny Depp drink rum)

In a country where cricket is worshipped and Sachin is the God, a miracle like this was bound to happen. But obviously, the fantastic story behind Sachin’s life and the presentation of Sachin: A Billion Dreams has to be taken into account for the success of the movie too. In its lifetime run, we expect the movie to make Rs 50-60 crore plus at the box office. Having been made on a very small budget, the makers must already be enjoying a decent profit. Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest updates from the world of Bollywood right here…